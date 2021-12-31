ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgaria expects to end 2021 with fiscal shortfall of 3% of GDP

SOFIA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects to end 2021 with a fiscal deficit of 4 billion levs ($2.32 billion), equal to 3.0% of economic output, outperforming on a revised target of 3.6%, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Better than planned tax collection, supported by rising inflation and the recovering economy helped the Balkan country to lower its fiscal shortfall this year from 4% it registered in 2020.

The new centrist coalition government that took office earlier this month is yet to set a deficit target for 2022 and draft the country's budget for the next year. Under its coalition agreement, the fiscal shortfall for 2022 will range between 3.5% and 4.5%.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the country registered a fiscal surplus of 639 million levs, or 0.5% of forecast economic output for the year, the ministry said in a statement.

Bulgaria often loads its state spending toward the end of the year. This year, the new government has earmarked 1.2 billion levs from the outperforming revenues to be spent in 2022 to protect businesses from surging energy prices and to help pensioners cope with the coronavirus pandemic by extending a bonus of 60 levs per retired person per month.

The finance ministry forecast government revenues to have increased by 7.9 billion levs to 52.2 billion levs at the end of December from a year ago, mainly because of increased tax payments that were boosted by rising inflation.

It forecast expenditures to have jumped to 56.2 billion levs from 47.8 billion levs on an annual basis through December due to higher coronavirus-related spending for support of the health system, struggling businesses and bonuses for pensioners.

Fiscal reserves, held under a currency regime that pegs the lev to the euro, were 12.8 billion levs by the end of November, data showed.

($1 = 1.7224 leva)

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Frances Kerry

IN THIS ARTICLE
