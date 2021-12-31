48 Year-Old Man Missing from Dorchester

CLEVELAND, OH – On December 31, 2021, at approximately 6 pm, an Aggravated Robbery Motor Vehicle incident occurred at 4320 Rocky River Drive in which a 25-year-old off-duty Cleveland Police Officer was shot and killed. Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the apartment building with a gun, a struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the suspect. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was conveyed to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

