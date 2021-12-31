ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
48 Year-Old Man Missing from Dorchester

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – The Boston Police Department is issuing a missing person alert and asking for the public’s help in an effort to locate Juan Torres, age 48 (DOB: 12/22/1973), who was last...

Cleveland police officer killed on New Year’s Eve, then killer stole his car

CLEVELAND, OH – On December 31, 2021, at approximately 6 pm, an Aggravated Robbery Motor Vehicle incident occurred at 4320 Rocky River Drive in which a 25-year-old off-duty Cleveland Police Officer was shot and killed. Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the apartment building with a gun, a struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the suspect. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was conveyed to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced deceased.
CLEVELAND, OH
Johnson City man stabbed to death, suspect charged with murder

JOHNSON CITY, NY – On Friday, December 31, 2021 at about 6:38 PM, Johnson City Police responded to a suspicious incident call at a residence on Floral Avenue in Johnson City. Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old male victim with critical injuries consistent with being caused by a sharp-edged weapon. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died a short time later.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
