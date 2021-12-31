48 Year-Old Man Missing from Dorchester

TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton. A Trenton man has been arrested and charged for a shooting homicide that occurred on New Year’s Eve on Beakes Street, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – At about 4:29 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) responded to a radio call for a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank located at 860 River Street in Hyde Park. The suspect handed the teller a note stating...
CLEVELAND, OH – On December 31, 2021, at approximately 6 pm, an Aggravated Robbery Motor Vehicle incident occurred at 4320 Rocky River Drive in which a 25-year-old off-duty Cleveland Police Officer was shot and killed. Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the apartment building with a gun, a struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the suspect. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was conveyed to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced deceased.
JOHNSON CITY, NY – On Friday, December 31, 2021 at about 6:38 PM, Johnson City Police responded to a suspicious incident call at a residence on Floral Avenue in Johnson City. Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old male victim with critical injuries consistent with being caused by a sharp-edged weapon. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died a short time later.
