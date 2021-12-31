Suspect Sought in D.C. Armed Robbery

KEYPORT, NJ – On December 31, 2021, at 3:24 am we received a call regarding a subject attempting to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. The Keyport Police Department came upon the male subject and attempted to stop him on Main Street. The subject struggled with the officer and was able to get into what is believed to be a light gray or silver, older model, 4 door sedan. In the struggle, the vehicle struck and dragged the officer as it was fleeing the scene. The officer is reportedly not seriously injured and recovering. Anyone with information please contact Keyport Police Department, Detective Robert Hassmiller 732-264-0706.

KEYPORT, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO