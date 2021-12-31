ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Of Course Ted Nugent Has a Dumb Opinion About Who Belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ted Nugent performs at Tucker Hall on March 26, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Getty Images

Ted Nugent doesn’t stand much of a chance of making it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame himself, but nevertheless, the musician/far-right political commentator/COVID conspiracy theorist sure has some thoughts about who deserves to be inducted.

In a recent interview, Nugent took issue with the Hall of Fame’s inclusion of certain pop and hip-hop artists. (Should we be at all surprised that the ones he’s mad about happen to be mostly women or BIPOC performers?)

“What a middle finger to the ‘real’ heroes of rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues to put in those other people,” Nugent said. “Grandmaster Flash? Really? Why don’t we go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and piss on it?”

“Why isn’t a band like Triumph in there, but Grandmaster Flash is? That’s just dishonest!” he continued. “Why are Patti Smith, ABBA and Madonna in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, but not Styx? Are you kidding me?! You can only explain that is that the people who made those decisions are just plain rotten people! The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame should genuflect to Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters [and] the Funk Brothers… How dare you put Grandmaster Flash, ABBA and Madonna in that?”

Of course, Nugent’s argument that bands like Triumph or Styx are somehow more deserving than a hip-hop pioneer like Grandmaster Flash is insane. And even if he weren’t coming from a bad place — which, given his history, it’s pretty safe to assume he is — and simply trying to argue that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should be limited to “rock” artists, Patti Smith would still certainly fit the bill. (How could anyone seriously argue that a punk icon like Smith isn’t “rock”?)

As dumb as they are, Nugent’s comments do highlight a problem with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: it’s time to rebrand. The Hall has been (rightly) inducting artists of all genres, not just rock, for decades now, and the name no longer reflects the makeup of the institution. Why not simply call it the “Music Hall of Fame,” so idiots like Nugent no longer have an excuse to whine about pop and rap innovators being included?

Jason Prehoda
1d ago

he is right. it's the rock hall not the rap hall. do you think rappers would want rock and roll bands in there hall of fame if they had one??? answer would be no they wouldn't

Mark Huber
2d ago

No author taking credit for this article. Why not call it "The Meaningless Hall of What We Consider Music We Liked No Matter Whether It's Rock n Roll Or Not"?

Jamie Wormsley
1d ago

Ted Should Be The Top Man To Ask Who Should Be Going or Not Going,,He Is What America Stands For,And It's Not His Fault That To Many Sissy's Have Taken Over The Airwaves,,🤷,,...

InsideHook

The Four Letters You Never Want to See on a Boarding Pass, And How to Avoid Them

A boarding pass contains a lot of vital information, including your airline, flight number, gate, boarding group, boarding time, departure time, departure city, arrival city and seat assignment. But sometimes there are other details printed on your boarding pass that you probably know nothing about. And not because they’re of the inconsequential variety, either. In fact, some of them are of the utmost significance — they may have even caused you some security-related delays in the past.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon Are in Favor of Taking Ivermectin as a COVID Cure, Despite FDA Warnings

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been bombarded with the problematic opinions of certain classic rock stars related to the science behind COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and now it looks as though we’re moving on to the next generation. On Thursday, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon — sons of the late John Lennon, of course — advocated for ivermectin as a potential coronavirus cure, despite FDA warnings against taking it to treat the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Get Ready to Pay More for Your Next Passport

There have been a slew of passport-centric updates these past few weeks, the most most significant of which was President Biden’s announcement that passport renewal applications will soon become available online. Following the 12 and 18-week wait times we’ve become habituated to thanks to the pandemic, the prospect of digital applications is nothing short of revolutionary.
BUSINESS
antiMUSIC

Gene Simmons Slammed Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden2021 In Review

Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for not inducting Iron Maiden in their class of 2021. Iron Maiden was one of the many bands that went out on tour supporting KISS early in their career. The legendary metal band has sold over 100 million albums and continues to enjoy major success, but the Rock Hall has continued their long tradition of passing over hard rock and metal bands, but inducting artists/bands from genres outside of rock.
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday Billy Gibbons: Performing With ZZ Top At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Concert

Billy Gibbons was born on this date in Houston in 1949. The legendary ZZ Top guitarist formed the band from the ashes of his psychedelic blues group Moving Sidewalks, who opened for Jimi Hendrix among others, in 1969. By the time ZZ Top released their debut album, the aptly named ZZ Top’s First Album, in 1971, the band had solidified its lineup of bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard, which, up until Hill’s death on July 28, 2021, was the longest-running band with an unchanged lineup in popular music history.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction 2021 In Review

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor earned a top 21 story from May 2021 after he revealed that he believes that he will follow the Sex Pistol's example if ever inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and reject the induction. The controversial institution has a long...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Ted Nugent Rails Against Rock Hall of Fame for Inducting Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash and Madonna

One thing that probably all sides of a divided nation can agree on: Ted Nugent, for better or worse, is almost certainly never getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And the right-wing rocker says he’s fine with that , claiming he’d just as soon not be part of a hall that includes members he considers unworthy — a list that stretches to include Madonna, Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash and ABBA.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ted Nugent Unleashes on Rock Hall of Fame Over New Inductions

Rock and roll legend Ted Nugent wasn’t down with the new wave of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions recently. The outspoken star told Variety recently that he doesn’t think he’ll get into the National Rock and Roll Hall of Fame one day. But he had some words about the recent crop of inductees. Soon, Madonna, Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash, and ABBA will find legendary status at the Cleveland, Ohio, landmark.
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard and Bo Diddley.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash puts focus on another longtime creative outlet – photography

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since he was a young man, a camera has been as much of a constant companion for Graham Nash as a microphone, guitar or piano. And while his music career has pushed him to two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions -- with the Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997 and the Hollies in 2010 -- four honorary doctorates and an Officer of the Order of the British Empire honor in his native Britain, he’s kept his eye on, and through, the lens. An avid collector who sold his collection to Sotheby’s in 1990, Nash’s own work has been displayed worldwide, and some of it has been published privately.
CLEVELAND, OH
gratefulweb.com

Chuck Berry’s 'Live From Blueberry Hill' Out Today on Dualtone Records External

Today, Dualtone Records releases Live From Blueberry Hill, a new album that documents the famous run of hundreds of shows that the late Chuck Berry — the American music icon Bob Dylan called “the Shakespeare of rock and roll” — performed on the Duck Room stage in the famed St. Louis venue. Taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006, Live From Blueberry Hill finds Berry in rare form, putting in masterful performances of classics that have long been enshrined in the rock and roll canon — “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen,” “Johnny B. Goode” — while beaming with pride at his own towering legacy.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road. But both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ended up testing positive. They recovered only to see COVID claim the life of Francis Stueber, Stanley's guitar tech of nearly 20 years. Some members of Kiss' crew blamed lax tour-safety protocols for his death.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
