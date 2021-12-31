ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Apple Music Replay has OCC students buzzing

By Jackie Owen, Contributor
coastreportonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic plays a vital part in everyone's life, as it has the potential to spread a variety of different emotions to all who listen. It may set the tone to any given situation as it may spread happiness, nostalgia, sadness, love and many more emotions. Music is the soul of life...

www.coastreportonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

Apple Music: How to Use The Visualizer

If you’re using Apple Music on your Mac you might want to turn the visualizer on instead of having the app on show. You can do that in a couple of different ways. To turn it on and off press CMD+T. You can also go to Window > Visualizer to do this. When it is running, press the green button on the top left-hand corner to make it go full screen. Press escape to exit full-screen mode. Pressing the red X on the top left-hand corner also closes the visualizer window.
COMPUTERS
bpr.org

In Durham, students are finding joy in music again

You know that feeling when you’re playing music and you can hear the harmonies and everyone is in sync — and it just feels amazing?. That's the feeling Kidznotes tries to capture every day. Kidznotes is a nonprofit children’s orchestra based in Durham that offers free music lessons...
DURHAM, NC
WHEC TV-10

Holiday musical performance for RCSD students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Jimmie Highsmith Jr., a grammy-nominated and award-winning saxophonist played holiday music and jazz tunes outsde the Franklin auditorium on Thursday morning. Highsmith has opened for artists Alicia Keys and Wynton Marsalis. He has 11 top-selling smooth jazz albums that have sold all over the world.
ROCHESTER, NY
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Inman High music students to perform in Nashville

By Mindy Kepfield McPherson News-Ledger staff INMAN—Inman High’s vocal music students can’t be blamed if they are counting the days until the end of March as they enjoy their winter break. On March 31, about 15 music students and their sponsors will depart Inman and make a 12-hour drive to Tennessee for a […]
INMAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#College Student#Orange Coast College#Dance#Apple Music Replay
thefoothillsfocus.com

Music conservatory registering new students

Jubilate Conservatory of Music is registering students for the 2022 spring semester classes. Beginning violin, choir and voice classes and advanced string ensemble will begin the week of Jan. 17 on weekdays after school in the Arizona Room at Desert Foothills Library. Jubilate (pronounced joo-bi-latte) is a Latin word that...
EDUCATION
nafme.org

Top Five Ways to Keep Music Students Engaged in their Online Learning Experience

Top Five Ways to Keep Music Students Engaged in their Online Learning Experience. This article first appeared on the Notetracks blog here. I recently gave a talk at the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) conference on the topic of “How to Improve the Student Online Learning Experience.” Given my background as a musician/DJ and parent of a music student, this topic is of special interest to me.
EDUCATION
lifewire.com

Any Improvement to Apple Music for Mac Has to Be Better

Apple's Mac Music app is about to get a lot better. When tech enthusiasts and music lover Dave B emailed Tim Cook to complain about the state of the Music app on the Mac, he didn't expect a reply. But his email ended up with a phone conversation with "someone in Tim Cook's office," and Cook sent Dave B's advice to the Music design team, which must have made them very happy. In related news, the latest macOS Monterey beta includes a newly-built music app that might solve a lot of Dave B's problems.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Ubergizmo

Apple Music’s Entire Catalogue Appears To Have Fully Transitioned To Lossless

Earlier this year, Apple announced that they would be launching lossless streaming to Apple Music where it would be available to all subscribers at no extra cost. The company initially launched the feature with 20 million songs that supported the new streaming format, and stated that they are aiming to cover its entire catalogue by the end of the year.
ELECTRONICS
thisis50.com

Adan G’s single “Cansado” creates massive buzz in the music industry

The relaxing feel to the song has acted like a cherry on top, compelling listeners to keep listening to it. Finding a footing for oneself in sectors that already overflow with rising and established talented beings is a daunting task in itself. But a few individuals have done even that, and thus they have become sources of motivation for others, eventually inspiring them to be their best versions. Adan G, aka Adan Gonzalez, has done that and much more as a young and passionate Latin singer and a music professional who has worked relentlessly thus far in his career to create his unique niche as a singer, evoking the most profound emotions in listeners. “Cansado,” his latest new song, radiates his brilliance in music as Adan G makes sure to give his heart and soul to the track, singing it with much panache and style.
MUSIC
danapointtimes.com

MusicAbility Builds Connections for Students with Disabilities

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Cult of Mac

Shazam offers up to 5 months of free Apple Music

If you’re yet to try out Apple Music, now’s your chance. Shazam is offering five months of free and unlimited access to new subscribers who sign up before January 31, 2022. Some existing subscribers can get two months free. You’ll need to use your iPhone (or an Android...
MUSIC
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
The New Yorker

A Close Read of the Beatles in “Get Back”

I suspect that no one—truly, no one—could have imagined the success of the new Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” the director Peter Jackson’s recut of the footage shot in January of 1969 that produced the dim documentary “Let It Be.” After having taken on the task of reshaping our entire conception of the First World War in his previous “updated” documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” Jackson has now taken on the harder task of reconstructing our view of Paul’s quarrel with George over the guitar riffs in “Two of Us.” Even so: nearly eight hours of guys making desultory passes at old songs, painfully constructing new ones through hours of repetition and the testing of tentative lyrics—“Is Tucson in Arizona?” John checks with Paul as they write “Get Back”—all the while mildly bickering and talking past one another in a family broth of warm memories and clouded quarrels? Really? Only the remaining coterie of grizzled Beatles fans, surely, would respond. But the documentary works and, apparently, has been an astonishing success both in the numbers of people who have watched it and the number of responses it has provoked.
MOVIES
NME

Rising singer-songwriter msftz: “I hope people will think of me as a storyteller”

“I love singing about nature and expressing nature. I think nature is art, and that it presents an absolute form of art and beauty to artists like me,” msftz says at some point during our chat. When it comes to finding beauty in the simplest facets of life, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter seems to have it all down. “One day, I want to create an album that is a collection of songs that are under the same theme,” she tells NME, “themes like sleeping, or loving, or nature.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy