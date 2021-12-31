ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Creep sentenced to 25 years after raping, decapitating, boiling teen’s head

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crazed pharmacist has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for raping a 19-year-old fashion-design student – then decapitating and boiling her head and ripping out all her teeth, according to a report. Rakhmanberdi Torebekov, 28, brutalized Ayazhan Edilova in Kazakhstan in March after she apparently went...

nypost.com

