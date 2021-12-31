ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tiki Barber is ready for the WFAN ‘haters’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago

Tiki Barber is not worried about getting calls from haters on WFAN.

Barber, who along with Brandon Tierney is taking over middays from Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray in January, appeared on The Post’s “Blue Rush” podcast with Jake Brown, Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz on Thursday.

“You know I love adversity,” Barber said. “So much of what people want to hate me for I think is misunderstood, so I’m actually looking forward to the opportunity to just talk to people.

“I don’t care — if you still hate me, you still hate me. I love that about sports talk radio. I’ve been doing this for a long time — nine years on sports talk radio … I’ve been all over the map in the media space. I’m looking forward to New York’s energy, New York’s cynicism, New York’s love, New York’s hate — all of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vei0y_0dZwADig00
Tiki Barber starts on WFAN in January.

Barber was a revered Giants figure as a player, with a franchise record 10,449 rushing yards. After he retired in 2006, though, Barber angered the Giants fan base with critical comments of coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning.

Barber flamed out as an analyst for NBC, but has revived his broadcasting career as host for CBS Sports Radio. But now he will be dealing with the fans who followed him closely and those that will likely have strong feelings about him one way or the other.

“That’s what you do. It’ll help with the ratings, I hope,” Barber said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Tynes
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Coughlin
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfan#Cbs Sports Radio#American Football#Giants#Nbc
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Ben Roethlisberger News

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers: NFL sends message to Tom Brady about sideline behavior

The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady regarding his sideline shenanigans, and it may cost the beautiful Buccaneers quarterback some money. When it comes to the greatest athletes in sports history, they tend to have a lot in common. Sure, there’s god-given athleticism and all-world talent, but another thing most share is the competitiveness that is off the charts.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Bruce Arians News

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on the sideline on Sunday against the Jets. The organization announced via Twitter that he and receivers coach Kevin Garver will be able to coach. Arians and Garver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week but due to the new protocols, they’re...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Antonio Brown News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy