Tiki Barber is ready for the WFAN ‘haters’

Tiki Barber is not worried about getting calls from haters on WFAN.

Barber, who along with Brandon Tierney is taking over middays from Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray in January, appeared on The Post’s “Blue Rush” podcast with Jake Brown, Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz on Thursday.

“You know I love adversity,” Barber said. “So much of what people want to hate me for I think is misunderstood, so I’m actually looking forward to the opportunity to just talk to people.

“I don’t care — if you still hate me, you still hate me. I love that about sports talk radio. I’ve been doing this for a long time — nine years on sports talk radio … I’ve been all over the map in the media space. I’m looking forward to New York’s energy, New York’s cynicism, New York’s love, New York’s hate — all of it.”

Tiki Barber starts on WFAN in January.

Barber was a revered Giants figure as a player, with a franchise record 10,449 rushing yards. After he retired in 2006, though, Barber angered the Giants fan base with critical comments of coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning.

Barber flamed out as an analyst for NBC, but has revived his broadcasting career as host for CBS Sports Radio. But now he will be dealing with the fans who followed him closely and those that will likely have strong feelings about him one way or the other.

“That’s what you do. It’ll help with the ratings, I hope,” Barber said.