Back in late November, the Minnesota Vikings became one of the very few teams to beat the Green Bay Packers this season. It was a 34-31 victory that saw the Vikings overpower one of the NFL’s most surprising defenses, and it felt like a signature win for Minnesota. Now, however, the Vikings will have to beat the Packers again – this time at Lambeau in January – if they’re to continue to have a fighting chance at the playoffs this year. To make matters worse, they’ll have to do it without Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO