In 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Betty White as the female entertainer with the longest television career. The actress also cultivated a successful career in film. On Friday, Dec. 31, it was announced that the legendary actress had died at the age of 99. Whether on the big or small screen, the beloved five-time Emmy Award winner is recognized for her comedy and for being a trailblazer in the industry. White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award in 2010. White was also the first woman to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO