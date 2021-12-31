ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days -- a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

The British Frozen Food Federation said this week the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year because some in the supply chain -- especially logistics companies on the EU side -- may not be prepared for the changes.

“We are concerned that not enough planning has been done to ensure the new requirements are understood by everyone in the food supply chain,” said Richard Harrow, the federation’s chief executive.

“With only days to go before the new rules, we remain concerned that January could be a fraught month for our members,” he said.

The new measures require businesses to complete the correct paperwork at least four hours before goods can arrive at U.K. borders, or they risk being turned back at the border. Animal and plant-based products must also have statements of origin certificates.

While drivers must declare their goods and origin certificates, checks are expected to be minimal until the rules ramp up beginning in July 2022, when much stricter checks are expected to come into force.

The U.K. imports five times the amount of food it exports to the EU.

Britain left the EU's single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020. The new rules take effect six months after they were originally scheduled because of the impacts of the pandemic and businesses said they needed more time to prepare.

Northern Ireland and Ireland are exempt from the changes as political leaders continue negotiating the Northern Ireland protocol.

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Comments / 23

Linda Bryan
1d ago

The shortages won't affect the rich or the politicians.They want us relying on the government and we are just sitting back waiting for them to control everything

A. Urbanchuk
1d ago

England paid the most to be in the EU. The EU will be the one's hurting for they will no longer receive large amounts of funds from England. You might want to do your research on this subject before you comment.

1NewAfrican
1d ago

Hmm.. well the Brits wanted out and now their out...out of food , out of common sense and soon to be out of their minds when hunger pains hit ! However, there will be a opportunity for them to "chew" on their stiff upper lip !

The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
Telegraph

Brexit: Some UK businesses may 'give up' importing due to new rules, says former civil servant

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may "give up importing" as a result of new rules implemented in the new year. Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause "teething problems", with some sectors hit harder than others.
The Independent

UK spending on ‘ethical products’ including electric cars and second-hand clothes surpasses £100bn

The UK’s annual spending on ethical products such as free-range eggs, electric cars and plant-based food reached a record-breaking £122bn in 2020, according to a new report.The value of the “green pound” has risen by 90 per cent since figures were first recorded in 1999, when consumers spent £11.2bn on ethical products, according to Co-op’s 2021 Ethical Consumerism report.The amount of money people are withholding from companies in “brand boycotts” also rose by 18 per cent, to a total of almost £4bn.A large rise in ethical spending was seen in the food industry, with sales of plant-based food and drinks...
The Independent

Brexit: UK food imports face disruption because ‘medieval’ government IT system not ready for red tape

Food supplies face further disruption from 1 January due to a "medieval" government IT system that is still not yet ready to process post-Brexit paperwork, The Independent has learned.Companies importing food from the EU must comply with reams of additional red tape from Saturday but, with just hours to go, it was still not possible for some traders to submit vital details of their cargo because government software is plagued by technical bugs.Problems primarily affect shipments of fruit, vegetables and plants, with importers also experiencing difficulty logging details of animal products. The government said it was aware of the...
MedicalXpress

New COVID curbs in England 'last resort': minister

Britain's health minister insisted Saturday reimposing coronavirus restrictions in England would be "an absolute last resort" and that the country must "try to live with COVID". The country is among those in Europe hardest hit by the pandemic, registering nearly 149,000 deaths. It counted almost 163,000 new cases Saturday, a...
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: English streets and nightclubs packed, as hospital visits may be banned to beat Omicron

Britons packed the streets for new year celebrations last night despite Covid-19 infections hitting a new record, and pleas from government to keep socialising to a minimum.Images showed crowds crammed into places like London’s Leicester Square, while thousands of people were expected to have crossed the borders from Wales and Scotland to dodge tougher restrictions on partying.It came as the UK notched yet another one-day record for new infections, with 189,846, plus another 203 deaths. Separate figures showed an estimated 2.3 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December.Separately, people are being warned not to post pictures...
CBS News

Bank seeks to recover $175 million it paid out on Christmas by mistake

Santander's U.K. bank is seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times of London.
The Independent

Tory ‘chaos’ in Downing Street holding back the party in Scotland, ex-MP says

A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
The Independent

EU draft on financing nuclear and gas plants raises ire

Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear and gas energy to remain part of the bloc's path to a climate-friendly future came under immediate criticism over the weekend from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.In draft conclusions seen by The Associated Press, the EU's executive commission proposes a classification system for defining what counts as an investment in sustainable energy. Under certain conditions, it would allow gas and nuclear energy to be part of the mix. The plans would have a huge impact on nuclear-fired economies like France and on Germany s gas-fueled...
Shropshire Star

France suspends travel ban for Britons driving across France

UK nationals are again allowed to pass through France to return home to EU countries. UK nationals will be able to pass through France as they return home to EU countries. France has suspended a travel ban on British people returning to their homes in the EU after spending Christmas with friends and relatives in the UK.
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
