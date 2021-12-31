Franklin Police Department’s retired K-9 Colt to take ‘final ride’

K-9 Colt

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department announced the sad news that one of its own, retired K-9 Colt, will take his “final ride” next week.

K-9 Colt, who started his career with the Franklin Police Department in March 2013 and retired in October 2020, has recently been suffering from health problems, according to a social media post.

“Unfortunately, K-9 Colt has been sick, and his quality of life has deteriorated over the last several months,” the post said.

On Wednesday, January 5th K-9 Colt will take his final ride.

According to the police department, at 3:30 p.m. officers will travel in police vehicles westbound on Second Street to South on Riley Boulevard, to East on 6th Street towards State Route 122.

Community members are invited to stand on the sidewalks on Riley Blvd. from 2nd to 6th St. or on 6th St. from Riley Blvd. to Sunnybrook and give K-9 Colt a wave.

He spent almost seven years protecting the citizens of Franklin and the police officers of the Franklin Police Department.

According to the police department, during that time K-9 Colt had over 850 deployments, 378 charges (felony and misdemeanor), over $40,000.00 cash seized, 23 firearms seized, along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine seizures.

“K-9 Colt has spent a little over a year enjoying retirement with Ptl. Holland and his family, relaxing around the house, and playing in the yard with his favorite Kong Toy,” the police department said.

