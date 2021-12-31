Lions HC Dan Campbell: QB Jared Goff doubtful for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In 13 games in his first season in Detroit, Goff has completed 67% of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tim Boyle is expected to start in Goff's place against Seattle.

Boyle has appeared in three games this season and made two starts. He has gone 39-for-57 for 264 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Both the Lions and Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention.