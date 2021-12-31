ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell: QB Jared Goff doubtful for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvI1J_0dZw8JyZ00
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In 13 games in his first season in Detroit, Goff has completed 67% of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tim Boyle is expected to start in Goff's place against Seattle.

Boyle has appeared in three games this season and made two starts. He has gone 39-for-57 for 264 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Both the Lions and Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Did Pete Carroll drop hint about Seahawks’ plans for Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks are facing another uncertain offseason, with rumors once again mounting that they could move on from Russell Wilson. Pete Carroll may have offered a hint about the team’s plans this week. During his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 in Seattle Monday, Carroll said there is...
NFL
Yardbarker

Forecasting the outcome of every NFL Week 17 game

Last week: 11-5 straight up, not bad considering the tumultuous week. 149-88 for the season. For the first time in the history of the league, Week 17 isn’t the final week of the regular season. With all the COVID-19 issues hitting so many teams and with various states of motivation for several matchups, the picks here are best guesses as to who might actually be playing.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have endured a difficult season and sit at 5-10 ahead of Sunday's home finale against the Detroit Lions and the Week 18 game at the Arizona Cardinals. With the Seahawks facing a potential offseason rebuild, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke with reporters Wednesday about his uncertain future, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions

The Chicago Bears will play host to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Tim Boyle
Pride Of Detroit

Can Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions QB of the future? Lions fans are split

Earlier this week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket whether Jared Goff could be the team’s quarterback of the future. Campbell may not have used strong language, but he clearly threw his support behind the 27-year-old quarterback. “Yeah, man, I...
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Detroit#American Football#Lions Hc
Yardbarker

Lions QB Jared Goff on COVID-19 list after win over Cardinals

The recently winless Detroit Lions have notched victories in two of their last three games and earned an impressive 30-12 upset win over the first-place Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon to improve to 2-11-1 on the season. Unfortunately, Detroit shared bad news with fans on Monday. Per Grant Gordon of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions QB Jared Goff 'unlikely' to play vs Falcons on Sunday

Goff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has not tested out of protocol. He is reportedly only experiencing mild symptoms. "I'm feeling good. It's pretty much a mild cold. I'm feeling fine," Goff said in his weekly interview with 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. "I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game. Monday morning, I said, 'You know what? I might as well make sure this is good to go,' and sure enough, I was positive."
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jared Goff (knee) doubtful to play in Week 17

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is doubtful to play against the Seahawks on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The signal-caller is dealing with a knee injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Goff missed last week's game due to COVID-19 and now hasn't been able to practice this week due...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jared Goff doubtful for Sunday

It looks like Tim Boyle will get another chance to quarterback the Lions this weekend. Jared Goff has not practiced yet this week because of a knee injury and he was out last week while on the COVID-19 reserve list, so it has been a long time since he’s been able to get on the field. As a result, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that Goff is considered doubtful to play in Seattle this Sunday.
NFL
detroitlions.com

One Pridecast Episode 127: Dan Campbell, Alim McNeill & Mike O'Hara ahead of Lions vs. Seahawks

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, nose tackle Alim McNeill and DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara. Coach Campbell breaks down what he's expecting from the Seahawks offense before Alim McNeill joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year and his budding music career. Lastly, Mike O'Hara rounds things out with his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy