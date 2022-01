The first Black woman confirmed to a U.S. attorney post in Massachusetts has been deluged with death threats after Republicans called her “unhinged” and right-wing outlets dredged up old footage of her berating a reporter. But federal marshals said they can’t help, refusing her request for a protective detail, the Boston Globe reports. Rachael Rollins, the new attorney who hasn’t even been sworn in, turned over emails to the Marshals Service that contained threats on her life, including one that affirmed: “you’ll probably die.” The agency declined to comment on the matter but said it actively protects about 40,000 federal employees.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO