Gambling

Global Sports Betting Market Projections To 2025; Driven By The Digital Revolution And The Increasing Commercialization Of Sports Events

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Betting Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports betting market is poised to grow by $106.25 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the digital revolution and the increasing commercialization of sports events. The study identifies the legalization of sports betting as one of the prime reasons driving the sports betting market growth during the next few years.

The market is segmented as below:

  • By Platform
  • Offline
  • Online
  • By Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports betting market vendors that include:

  • 888 Holdings PLC
  • Bet365 Group Ltd.
  • Churchill Downs Inc.
  • Flutter Entertainment PLC
  • GVC Holdings PLC
  • Kindred Group PLC
  • Sportech PLC
  • The Stars Group Inc.
  • Webis Holdings PLC
  • William Hill PLC

Also, the sports betting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umxnle

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-betting-market-projections-to-2025-driven-by-the-digital-revolution-and-the-increasing-commercialization-of-sports-events-301452300.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Global Activated Charcoal Products Markets Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source (Wood, Coconut Shell, Others), By Application (Personal Care, Medicine, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global activated charcoal products market is expected to grow at a substantial rate...
INDUSTRY
