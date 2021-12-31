ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Hammon finalizing deal to coach WNBA’s Aces

By The Associated Press
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy6O9_0dZw89EY00

Becky Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Hy-Vee at Kiwanis and West 10th Street closing after Friday

The Rapid City, South Dakota native is expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. Hammon has been an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

USD Women glide past NDSU 65-38 for 9th straight victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb dropped 27 points in the Coyotes’ 65-38 win over North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (11-4, 4-0 Summit) tallied its ninth-straight win and moved to 3-0 in games played on New Year’s Day. “Our young ladies found […]
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Basketball
City
Lead, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND

SDSU women improve to 8-7 with 72-54 win over North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State overcame a cold first half to roll past North Dakota 72-54 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena and move to 4-0 in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and led by as many as 25 points in the win. The […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Hammon
KELOLAND

Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list. The big blow comes two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay. Cousins is unvaccinated. Even if he’s asymptomatic, he wouldn’t be able to return in time to face the Packers. The NFL recently reduced the required […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Las Vegas Aces#The Associated Press#The San Antonio Spurs#Keloland Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

De Smet’s Kalen Garry commits to South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago, several power house high school programs came to Sioux Falls to play at the Sanford Pentagon. Dream City Christian, a team from Arizona which boasted eight players who had already received division one offers, was matched up against De Smet. The Bulldogs would lead most of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

526
Followers
700
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy