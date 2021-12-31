ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

SFGate
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Sheriff's...

www.sfgate.com

Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
KARK 4 News

Body of missing 5-year-old found, suspect in custody

UPDATE 12/14/2021 11:25 a.m. – Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of five-year-old Kamarie Holland. The little girl went missing in Columbus in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13 and was found dead in an abandoned Phenix City home later late Monday night. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
abc17news.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9News

Kidnapped woman found dead in Douglas County; 3 arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Three people from Wyoming were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Aurora who was discovered dead more than a month later. Aurora police were tipped off by officers in Fort Collins in early November about the possible kidnapping of a 29-year-old woman in the city.
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

