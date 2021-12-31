ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Osbourne gets engaged to Aree Gearhart

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcEtf_0dZw7Wst00

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Jack Osbourne has announced his engagement to Aree Gearhart.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Osbourne wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

"She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

A photo of the couple outside in the snow, with Gearhart showing off a diamond engagement ring, accompanied the message.

Osbourne is the 36-year-old son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne.

He is known for his appearances in the docu-series The Osbournes, Adrenaline Junkie, and Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, as well as Dancing with the Stars.

He was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. They have three children together.

ETOnline said Osbourne has been dating Gearhart, an interior designer, since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Welcome Aree Gearhart To The Family After Brother Jack Pops The Question: 'Now We Really Are Sisters'

Jack Osbourne announced he is engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart nearly two years after the duo were first linked. "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!," the son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne captioned a snap of the duo via Instagram on Thursday, December 30. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed the back story to the Grammy winning song "I Don't Want To Change The World". The song was recorded for Ozzy's 1991 album "No More Tears" and Zakk shares in the January 2022 issue of Guitar World that the riff for the song was originally a joke.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
beincrypto.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals NFT ‘Cryptobatz’ Collection

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled his first NFT collection. Called “Cryptobatz,” these NFTs have a unique feature where they can alter NFTs from other collections to form new ones with attributes from both collections. Musician Ozzy Osbourne has become the latest to announce an NFT collection. The Black Sabbath...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Osbournes#Instagram A#Ozzy Jack
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy