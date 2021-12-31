Florence County deputies search for missing Pamplico man

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing Pamplico man.

Trent John Smith, 42, was most recently seen around 10 p.m. last night at his home. He is 5’8″ tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Family members say he was wearing a black Polo shirt and grey jogging pants.

He left his home in a 2006 dark grey Ford Edge with South Carolina license plate “TBL-615”. Smith may also have a white female bulldog with him, wearing a mint green collar, which answers to the name “Lulu”.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374. You can also “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

