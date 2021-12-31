ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

'A moral giant': South Africans pay their respects to Tutu

By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans from all corners of retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu's “rainbow nation” filed past his plain pine casket by the hundreds on Friday to pay their respects to his life of activism for equality for all races, creeds and sexual...

santamariatimes.com

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Obituary | Desmond Tutu: South African equality activist

Desmond Tutu, the cleric who used his pulpit and spirited oratory to help bring down apartheid in South Africa and then became the leading advocate of peaceful reconciliation under Black majority rule, died Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90. His death was confirmed by the office of South Africa’s...
OBITUARIES
mediaite.com

‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Herald

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

CAPE TOWN -- Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. Tutu's wife Leah is...
WORLD
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a...
CELEBRITIES
fox4now.com

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's foe of apartheid, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent protests, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity. He was also a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage. Former U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Tutu as “a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama, a good friend of Tutu’s, said Tutu was “entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”
SOUTH AFRICA
The Guardian

Desmond Tutu taught us all the true meaning of greatness

I am lucky that in my life I knew Desmond Tutu, one of the greatest men of our time. This tiny giant, this impish little priest, had the dangerously insane courage of the gods. And it was through his God that he found the voice to unremittingly challenge oppressors and speak endlessly, eloquently for the beaten down, the trodden on, the innocent and poor of this world. And later, when the righteous justice of his rhetoric had come to pass, he – along with his great friend Nelson Mandela – proposed the national dignity that only forgiveness of the past and the vanquished can bestow.
WORLD
BBC

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

Mourners have been filing past the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90. His official state funeral will be...
SOUTH AFRICA
thecharlottepost.com

World dignitaries react to the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who earned a Nobel Peace Prize for his anti-apartheid activism, died Dec. 26 at age 90. Long before Nelson Mandela won his freedom from 27 years of imprisonment fighting apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu earned the moniker “the nation’s conscience.”. White...
WORLD
The Guardian

Hundreds pay respects to Desmond Tutu ahead of low-key funeral

Hundreds of mourners queued outside Saint George’s cathedral in Cape Town, waiting to pay their respects before the plain wooden casket bearing the remains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died six days ago aged 90. Clerics, family members, close friends and dignitaries will attend a requiem mass for Tutu,...
INDIA
expressnews.com

Editorial: Legacy of Desmond Tutu’s life work for human rights endures

The South Africa where Desmond Tutu was born in 1931 was much different from the one where he died Sunday at the age of 90. Long before apartheid became the official policy of the South African government in 1948, its brutal treatment of Black South Africans made it one of the world’s most explicitly racist countries.
WORLD

