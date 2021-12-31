ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

'A moral giant': South Africans pay their respects to Tutu

By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans from all corners of retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu's “rainbow nation” filed past...

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
Desmond Tutu
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Obituary | Desmond Tutu: South African equality activist

Desmond Tutu, the cleric who used his pulpit and spirited oratory to help bring down apartheid in South Africa and then became the leading advocate of peaceful reconciliation under Black majority rule, died Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90. His death was confirmed by the office of South Africa’s...
OBITUARIES
mediaite.com

‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Can white South Africa live up to Ubuntu, the African philosophy Tutu globalised?

Under a 1986 newsletter headline, “Ubuntu, Abantu, Abelungu”, Black Sash, the anti-apartheid organisation founded as the vanguard of white liberal women’s opposition in South Africa, reported surprising findings from a white fieldworker in their programme against forced land removals – Black people of the land do not consider white people to be people. That is, we do not consider them to be Abantu. Instead, they are abelungu.
SOUTH AFRICA
The Jewish Press

Desmond Tutu: Not So Wonderful

All around the world, tributes are pouring in for South African clergyman Desmond Tutu – one of the primary voices and leaders in the fight against apartheid. US President, Joe Biden, said that we are “heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people.”
WORLD
Africa
South Africa
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

Mourners have been filing past the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90. His official state funeral will be...
SOUTH AFRICA
fox4now.com

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's foe of apartheid, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent protests, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity. He was also a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage. Former U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Tutu as “a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama, a good friend of Tutu’s, said Tutu was “entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”
SOUTH AFRICA
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
SOUTH AFRICA

