Premier League

Leaked: Chelsea's Home Kit for 2022/23 Season Revealed

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

The Chelsea home kit for the 2022/23 season has been revealed, as per the latest pictures by Footy Headlines.

Earlier this week, the away kit for next season was revealed as the Blues return to a white colour scheme for their trips on the road.

Officially coloured as ''White, Chlorine Blue and College Navy', Chelsea will wear 'blue with a white / turquoise henley neckline' at Stamford Bridge next season.

In pictures released by Footy Headlines, the Nike template kit will be released in May 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01igrE_0dZw6Hr100
Footy Headlines

A 'turquoise lion pattern' will be on the white neck. It appears the pattern which is a minor part of the home kit will feature predominantly on the away strip the 22/23 campaign,

Nothing has yet been confirmed by the club, however Footy Headlines have proven to be on the right track with club kits.

Another year, and another year, as expected, of playing in Blue at home.

