House Rent

HOA Homefront: Rent restrictions, term limits, elections among changes in 2022

By Kelly G. Richardson
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany laws are changing for California HOAs this year, and here is a recap of the most important changes. Longer deadline for petitioned membership meeting: If at least 5% of members petition for a special membership meeting, the meeting must now be held within 35 to 150 days after the HOA...

www.presstelegram.com

Riverside Press Enterprise

HOA Homefront: What does 4 days really mean when it comes to posting agendas?

Q: Before our monthly board meetings, agendas are provided to each owner the week before the meeting. Occasionally the board schedules a special open meeting. We know that agenda notification for a special open meeting must be provided to the community four days before the meeting. What is “four days”? Does it need to be posted four, full 24-hour days? Does the agenda have to be delivered to each owner or is posting on a bulletin board sufficient? — E.K., Oceanside.
POLITICS
soprissun.com

Trustees pursue short-term rental limits

The prospect of clamping down on short-term rentals drew robust participation at a Carbondale Board of Town Trustees special meeting on Dec. 21. More than 20 people joined the board and staff, online and in-person. The discussion was framed by the efforts of Community First Carbondale (CFC), a group formed...
CARBONDALE, CO
State
California State
Naples Daily News

Grandfathering of Rental Restrictions in Condos and HOA’s

For many years now, Chapter 718, Florida Statutes has provided that any new rental restrictions approved by the membership of a Condominium as an amendment to the governing documents only apply to those who voted for the amendment or those who obtained title to the unit after the amendment was approved and recorded in the County Public Records.
HOUSE RENT
pcrecordtimes.com

Legacy Home restrictions change due to frozen mandate

WHEATLAND – The restrictions have been eased and changed a bit since last year at this time and the holidays will look a bit different at the Platte County Legacy Home. “The freeze in the mandate is definitely going to help with our staffing,” said Legacy Home administrator Josie Lauck. “It’s been such a struggle, and this mandate has made it a lot worse. With that being frozen and possibly not happening, I would imagine that it’s definitely going to help us quite a bit more.”
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
UpNorthLive.com

Changes to marijuana ordinance removes restrictions in Cadillac

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A change to Cadillac's marijuana ordinance will now allow industrial marijuana facilities closer to neighborhoods and schools. The Cadillac City Council voted Monday to remove a restriction in the ordinance that kept the facilities 1,000 feet away from a school or 500 feet from a one-family dwelling.
CADILLAC, MI
indyweeknc

Raleigh's City Council is Considering Changes to Its Elections and Council Terms and Pay. Wary Residents Have Mixed Feelings About Some New Proposals.

Six months ago, behind closed doors, the Raleigh City Council voted to postpone the November election to 2022, effectively giving current members an extra year in office. That alone was enough to prompt outrage from the public. But what happened next seems to have permanently damaged the trust many Raleigh residents have in their government. In that same session, council members secretly voted to make the change permanent, moving the election from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years to coincide with federal elections.
RALEIGH, NC
propertyindustryeye.com

New ‘detrimental’ rent control and eviction restriction plans unveiled

New policies outlined in the Draft Rented Sector Strategy, unveiled by the Scottish government yesterday, could have ‘detrimental’ impact on the private rented sector north of the border, according to Propertymark. The plans announced by the Scottish government, which include fresh restrictions on evictions during winter and the...
U.K.
Atlantic City Press

Ocean City says no to return of term limits for boards, at least for now

OCEAN CITY — City Council members plan to take a close look at re-imposing term limits on the city’s boards and commissions in the new year. In 2018, facing increasing difficulty filling the city’s many volunteer bodies, the city scrapped a long-standing rule that said members could serve only two consecutive terms.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The News-Press

HOA proxy elections permissible

Q: Are owners allowed to use proxies to vote at a meeting in a homeowners’ association and what is required for a proxy? (S.T., via e-mail) A: Yes, generally, members of a homeowners’ association are permitted to vote by proxy at membership meetings. Section 720.303(8) of the Homeowners’ Association Act states that unless otherwise provided by the Act or the governing documents, members may vote in person or by proxy. The Act goes on to define what is required for a proxy. The proxy must be dated, must state the date, time, and place of the meeting for which it was given, and must be signed by the owner or other authorized person. Proxies are only effective for the meeting for which they were given and as the meeting may lawfully be adjourned and reconvened from time to time, a proxy automatically expires 90 days after the date of the meeting for which it was originally given.
FORT MYERS, FL
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Surgeon General Slams Biden Admin For Withholding COVID Treatment, After Biden Said There Was No “Federal Solution”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been almost alone in promoting the idea that we should attack COVID-19 with something besides vaccines, masks, and prayer. Florida’s Republican chief executive and his top medical adviser, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have pushed treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, and a healthy lifestyle, that includes exercise, weight loss, Vitamin D, and other steps to reduce co-morbidities.
FLORIDA STATE

