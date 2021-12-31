HOA Homefront: Rent restrictions, term limits, elections among changes in 2022

Q: Are owners allowed to use proxies to vote at a meeting in a homeowners’ association and what is required for a proxy? (S.T., via e-mail) A: Yes, generally, members of a homeowners’ association are permitted to vote by proxy at membership meetings. Section 720.303(8) of the Homeowners’ Association Act states that unless otherwise provided by the Act or the governing documents, members may vote in person or by proxy. The Act goes on to define what is required for a proxy. The proxy must be dated, must state the date, time, and place of the meeting for which it was given, and must be signed by the owner or other authorized person. Proxies are only effective for the meeting for which they were given and as the meeting may lawfully be adjourned and reconvened from time to time, a proxy automatically expires 90 days after the date of the meeting for which it was originally given.

