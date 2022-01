It seems sure they’ll have him next season, but could the Detroit Lions cut or trade Jared Goff this offseason?. For a big chunk of this season, the countdown to when the Detroit Lions can replace Jared Goff has been on. The current backups (Tim Boyle and David Blough) weren’t even a thought to step in until Goff was injured and then landed on the COVID-19 list. Boyle is lined up for his second straight start on Sunday (and third start this season), as Goff deals with a lingering knee issue.

