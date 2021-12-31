ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

It's a wonderful road trip: In search of the mysterious Bedford Falls

By Mark Mussina
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bedford Falls, NY – “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become staple of the Holiday season. To some, the film is the quintessential Christmas movie. The setting for the film is the fictional town of Bedford Falls, New York. There is a real town, however, which claims it...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
womanaroundtown.com

America’s Favorite Holiday Movie: The Story of It’s a Wonderful Life

Based on a lecture by professor emeritus at Fordham University, Brian Rose, under the aegis of Smithsonian Associates. Festive Christmas movies are an annual staple, their popularity growing since the first screen appearance of Santa Claus in 1898. Three years later, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol appeared as Scrooge-Or Marley’s Ghost a silent, black and white film. In 1905, there was a big screen version of The Night Before Christmas. Years later, Die-Hard, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas joined a roster of what had been sentimental favorites. Television made the genre enormously popular and lucrative. Hallmark Channel runs hundreds of Christmas films starting just after Thanksgiving.
MOVIES
Popculture

'It's a Wonderful Life': 8 Things to Know About the James Stewart Christmas Classic

In some ways, Christmas movie trivia is as vital to the holiday season as the movies themselves, as it allows viewers to revisit the same classics over and over with new perspectives. This aspect is especially true of It's a Wonderful Life — a movie that is a must-watch in many households in December. The 1946 drama starring James Stewart is an American classic, but many viewers are missing some of the behind-the-scenes knowledge that makes the movie so unique.
MOVIES
The Herald News

Meet the Fall River actor in 'It's a Wonderful Life'

We’ve got just three days left until Christmas, everyone! Can you believe it? You better get wrapping!. Hundreds of millions of people have seen the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which turns 75 this year. And, unknown to almost everyone watching, a Fall River native has played a small but key part of this Christmas tradition the whole time. Meet actor Glen Vernon, born in Fall River, and learn about the wonderful life he led.
FALL RIVER, MA
kuic.com

It’s A Wonderful CAR From “It’s A Wonderful Life”!

Frank Capra’s multiple-Oscar-winning 1946 Holiday Classic It’s A Wonderful Life, starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore, features Stewart’s character, George Bailey, driving — and crashing — a 1919 Dodge Brothers touring car in the imaginary town of Bedford Falls…it’s one of the pivotal scenes in the movie, making this classic vehicle a minor “star” in the film. Well, that car had a starring role again in the 75th Anniversary edition of the “It’s A Wonderful Life Festival” in Seneca Falls, New York, as reported by FingerLakes1.com. The car, which was completely restored in 2010, was displayed at James Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram throughout the annual festival. In an ultra cool move, the car was reunited with Karolyn Grimes, Jimmy Hawkins, and Carol Coombs, the actors who portrayed the Bailey children (Zuzu, Tommy and Janie, respectively) in the movie! Happy New Year to them…and you all! Here’s to a better 2022 🙂
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Academy Award
DoYouRemember?

Two Of The Last Surviving Cast Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Share Impact, Memories Of Filming

75 years ago, less than a week until Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life was released and the world was introduced to a cast of characters that would help redefine the hopeful nature of the holiday – and life itself, even if just for an hour. Today, only a few remain of the core cast, including two former child actors Karolyn Grimes and Jimmy Hawkins, and though they shared the experience of making this classic film, they each have different memories of it and its impact.
MOVIES
Washington Post

Mary Bailey is the true hero of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Hark! I bring you glad tidings, and also the only correct interpretation of the granddaddy of all Christmas classics, which every American must, by law, catch a snippet of each holiday season. Are you ready?. Mary Bailey is the true hero of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. This is...
MOVIES
Hoptown Chronicle

Commentary: Just how rural is Bedford Falls?

Nothing says mistletoe and candy canes like the postcard-perfect small towns that populate American holiday movies. The best small town in the best Christmas movie ever (in my opinion, of course) is Bedford Falls, the fictional city located somewhere in western New York. Bedford Falls is the centerpiece of Frank Capra’s 1947 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
Columbia Star

Road Trip To Santee

I didn’t even know Santee featured an Indian mound. We were looking for somewhere to go. My middle child had driven up two days earlier. We’d had pizza from Za’s, homemade gumbo, a couple of quiet nights pickin’ and grinnin’, and had to cancel celestial themed activities because of night sky clouds.
SANTEE, SC
nhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: Bedford Falls

What’s the most important thing to know about your community?. As a Benchmark Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care community, the health and safety of our residents and associates is always our top priority. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, we have taken a proactive approach to protect the physical, mental and emotional health of our residents and associates.
BEDFORD, NH
247tempo.com

This Is the Best John Wayne Movie That Isn’t a Western

John Wayne, whose original name was Marion Robert Morrison, was known as The Duke — a tip of the hat to his place among Hollywood’s royalty. He appeared in nearly 180 movie and television productions, many of them Westerns. But the best movie Wayne starred in that’s not a Western is “The Quiet Man.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: One Actor Who Appeared in ‘Homecoming’ Later Played a Different Role in the Series

Before The Waltons was officially The Waltons, America got their first look at the down-home family from The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The made-for-TV movie spurred the series to come to life. It was so well-received that CBS just had to try out a season. Looking back, that was a very good decision, wouldn’t you say Outsiders? Thanks to Judy Norton and her YouTube channel we know so much more about The Waltons and the history behind it.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

How ‘Gunsmoke’ Affected James Arness’ Personal Life and Marriage

We all know James Arness for his time on Gunsmoke. The actor rose to major fame thanks to the show that was once the most popular series on tv. After filming the 195th episode of the show back in 1980, Arness reflected on all of the ways Gunsmoke had impacted his life thus far. He spoke about material things of course, but bigger things too, like family and marriage. By this time, he had a 1000-acre ranch, a Thunderbird, a 40-foot boat, and even his own production company. He went on to inventory his family – which, by this time, consisted of three kids and no wife. In fact, he said he had everything but a wife. Introspectively, he said that was the high price to pay for everything that he had earned.
TV & VIDEOS
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy