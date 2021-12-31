ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa 'may have passed the peak' of Omicron wave

By Brendan Morrow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities in South Africa say the peak of the country's fourth wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant appears to have passed, according to The Washington Post. "All indicators suggest the country may have...

