The No Surprises Act protects Americans from surprise medical bills. A new law is now in effect that protects consumers against so-called "surprise" medical bills. Patients will no longer have to worry about getting a huge bill following a medical crisis if the closest hospital emergency room happened to have been outside their insurance plan’s provider network. They’ll also be protected from unexpected charges if an out-of-network clinician takes part in a surgery or procedure conducted at an in-network hospital. In such situations, patients will be liable only for their in-network cost sharing amount.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO