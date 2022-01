Q. My sister has a new Toyota RAV4 hybrid. This is her first hybrid; however, she has driven RAV4s for several years. She drives the car every day, several times a day to many locations. She recently a had problem with the lack of sound when locking the doors She took the car to her Toyota dealer, and they discovered $350 in rodent damage to these wires. As I noted she has driven a RAV4 for a number of years and has never had such an issue. Her other car, which happens to be parked outdoors, did not have any rodent damage. Is there something about the coating on the wires in her new RAV4 hybrid that attracts the mice? If so, has a Toyota made a change. This damage was not covered by the warranty.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO