ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vandals spray IRA graffiti on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyJjQ_0dZw3Iun00

Police are appealing for information after vandals sprayed graffiti reading “IRA” over a life-size memorial to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore .

Members of the public said they were disgusted and sickened by the disrespect shown to Sir Tom, who became a national hero when he raised almost £33m for NHS charities at the start of the pandemic.

The silhouette-style black sculpture was erected at a Derbyshire nature reserve soon after Sir Tom died in February , aged 100.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis branded the behaviour “deplorable”, adding: “The thugs who commit such thoughtless acts insult the memory of all those who fought so bravely for the freedoms they enjoy, including Captain Tom Moore.”

Anthony Ball, who found the vandalism while walking in Hatton, said it made him feel “physically sick” and he quickly covered it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtvuZ_0dZw3Iun00

Austin Cox, of AGC Fabrications, a stainless-steel company which made the memorial, said: “I would like to say how disgusted the team are by the actions of a mindless person.

“Sir Tom was an inspiration to us all during the beginning of the pandemic, and to see the disrespect by someone on our take of a memorial for him upsets us all and the community.

"We would like the culprit to know that we have the resources to repaint, repair or replace Sir Tom and we will continue to do so.”

Mr Ball, chairman of the Dove Valley Community Project, added: “I had to go back home and fetch a bin bag to put on him. I couldn’t let people see him with that graffiti on, it’s not nice,” he said.

“I hope they’re pleased with themselves. It’s beyond belief.”

He believed the sculpture was vandalised overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for information about the vandals.

Sir Tom captured the nation’s hearts by walking around his garden with his mobility frame in the first lockdown, initially hoping to raise £1,000 for NHS charities before his 100th birthday on 30 April last year.

The Second World War veteran was made an honorary colonel and knighted in recognition of his work.

AGC Fabrications has previously donated a soldier statue to replace a war memorial stolen in the village.

Has this affected you? Please get in touch. Contact us by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Capt Sir Tom Moore's daughter: 'Don't go through grief alone'

Capt Sir Tom Moore's daughter has urged people who are grieving this Christmas not to "feel alone". Capt Sir Tom shot to fame by raising £33m by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, before his 100th birthday. His family are experiencing their first Christmas without...
U.K.
ABC4

Ogden City offers rewards leading to vandalism and graffiti arrests

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden city officials are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of graffiti vandals throughout the city. Officials say the city has been struggling with an increase in vandalism and tagging.  “When a business or historic building is tagged, it’s not just a blight on all those efforts, it’s often […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Ira#Graffiti#Nhs#Agc Fabrications#Derbyshire Police
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows moment woman allegedly kidnapped four children who were walking to school

Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

410K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy