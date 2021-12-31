ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Canada to Halt Service to Bermuda Because of COVID-19 Surge

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Bermuda — Air Canada is to halt flights to Bermuda next month because of the latest surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases driven by the new Omicron variant. An Air Canada spokesman said...

