Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

By Travel Desk
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.

According to government data, around 82 per cent of people over 12 have now received two doses of a vaccine in the UK.

However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people or those with health concerns may not have been offered the jab.

While Spain, the US and Thailand are all open to vaccinated travellers only, a number of countries have opted to open their borders quarantine-free to anyone with a negative test result, with various other forms, post-arrival tests and paperwork needed along the way.

Here are the places where you can enter the country without a jab - with some admin strings attached.

Portugal, Madeira and the Azores

Portugal changed its rules in September to allow unvaccinated Brits to enter with a negative Covid test result from within the 72 hours (PCR tests) or 48 hours (antigen tests) before travel.

If it’s an antigen test, you must make sure it meets the standards set out in the EU common list of Rapid Antigen Tests ; you must not use the free NHS tests, but get an official test result which “identifies the type of test taken and gives your name, date of birth, the date and time the sample was collected, and the date of the result”, say Portuguese authorities.

Visitors to the island of Madeira and the Azores archipelago also do not need to be vaccinated, but must present a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours.

Croatia

Unvaccinated travellers to Croatia can enter the country with proof of either a negative COVID-19 antigen test, issued within 48 hours of arrival, a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival, or a doctor’s certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior.

You should also complete an online entry form and carry a copy of your accommodation booking with you.

Children under 12 arriving with an adult who has one of the above is exempt from showing these documents. Passengers arriving without a valid test certificate will be denied entry to Croatia.

Greece

With around a fifth of Greece’s economy dependent on tourism, this popular tourist destination was one of the keenest for UK holidaymakers to return. As such, unvaccinated travellers can enter the country with proof of a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival; or proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 24 hour period before your arrival.

All travellers also need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before travel.

As of 24 December, the Greek government also “strongly recommends” that you take either a rapid antigen test or PCR test on both days two and four after arrival (but this is not enforced or tracked).

Cyprus

Unvaccinated travellers to Cyprus up to 3 January must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure, and then pay to take another PCR test upon arrival, remaining in isolation until the result comes back (this should be no longer than three hours).

(From 4 January 2022 passengers will have to provide a negative PCR test result taken within the 48 hours preceding their departure.)

Upon arrival to Cyprus, all passengers from the UK will then be given five self-tests: you must use these daily from after you receive a negative result from your airport PCR test. If any of the subsequent self-tests are positive, you must contact the authorities to notify them, and self-isolate for 14 days from the onset of symptoms.

Unvaccinated visitors to Northern Cyprus must quarantine for five days.

Slovenia

Unvaccinated travellers to Slovenia must provide a Digital Passenger Locator Form as well as either a negative result from a PCR test (not older than 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (not older than 48 hours). If you can provide one of these, you do not have to quarantine.

Alternatively, unvaccinated arrivals will be allowed in with a positive PCR test result that is older than 10 days but more recent than six months old, confirming that the traveller has had Covid-19 and not more than six months have passed since the first symptoms.

Turkey

Turkey will accept a negative PCR test result (taken within 72 hours before arrival) or rapid antigen test result (taken within 48 hours before arrival) as an alternative to proof of vaccination.

Turkey will also accept proof of recovery from Covid within the past 180 days. For children aged 11 and under, no PCR test or vaccination certificate is needed.

All arrivals must complete an online declaration form no more than 72 hours before arrival, as well.

How about further afield?

The UAE

You do not have to be fully vaccinated to visit the UAE. All arrivals to the Emirates must present evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure (no more than 48 hours before for those flying into Abu Dhabi), regardless of vaccination status. This must be shown at check-in.

Visitors to Dubai will also have to register their details on the Covid-19 DXB App, as well as completing a health declaration form and a quarantine form. Both forms need to be printed, completed and handed over to Dubai Health Authority staff on arrival.

Children under the age of 12 and those with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from the testing requirement.

Travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi will also be required to undertake a PCR test upon arrival, then two more tests on days six and nine of their trip (if still in the country). Random testing is also a possibility on arrival in Dubai airport.

Mexico

Britons travelling to Mexico must complete a health declaration form and scan the QR code it generates upon arrival in the country.

There is currently no requirement to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though many resorts ask guests to complete health questionnaires. Customs officials may also ask to see your proof of accommodation booking or provide contact information for while you are in the country.

