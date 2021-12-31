ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

2 arrested in connection to shooting on New Year’s Eve in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler, Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iarLs_0dZw1lFK00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead on New Year’s Eve in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 2 a.m. to the El Gordo Bar on the Asheville Highway in Spartanburg. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jose Luis Perez, 32, of Boilings Springs.

Deputies said from interviewing witnesses, the victim and an unidentified male suspect had a verbal argument that escalated.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Elder Ramirez Escobar, 26, of Una, and Tiffany Dawn McAbee, 37, of Spartanburg, in connection to the shooting.

According to arrest warrants, Escobar shot Perez in the face.

Escobar was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

McAbee was charged with accessory after the fact of murder for her actions of aiding Escobar after the incident.

With the assistance of the Shelby Police Department in North Carolina, Escobar was located in a hotel room in their jurisdiction earlier on Friday, and he was arrested without incident.

It is also unknown when Escobar will be transported to Spartanburg County.

McAbee is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Spartanburg Co#The El Gordo Bar#Una
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy