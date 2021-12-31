2 arrested in connection to shooting on New Year’s Eve in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead on New Year’s Eve in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 2 a.m. to the El Gordo Bar on the Asheville Highway in Spartanburg. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jose Luis Perez, 32, of Boilings Springs.

Deputies said from interviewing witnesses, the victim and an unidentified male suspect had a verbal argument that escalated.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Elder Ramirez Escobar, 26, of Una, and Tiffany Dawn McAbee, 37, of Spartanburg, in connection to the shooting.

According to arrest warrants, Escobar shot Perez in the face.

Escobar was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

McAbee was charged with accessory after the fact of murder for her actions of aiding Escobar after the incident.

With the assistance of the Shelby Police Department in North Carolina, Escobar was located in a hotel room in their jurisdiction earlier on Friday, and he was arrested without incident.

It is also unknown when Escobar will be transported to Spartanburg County.

McAbee is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.