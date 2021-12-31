ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Pooh,' 'Sun Also Rises' among works going public in 2022

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqEeE_0dZw1UBr00

“Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sun Also Rises” are going public.

A.A. Milne's beloved children's book and Ernest Hemingway's classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights will expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022.

Poetry collections “The Weary Blues” by Langston Hughes and “Enough Rope” by Dorothy Parker will also turn 95 and enter the public domain under U.S. law.

The silent films “Battling Butler” starring and directed by Buster Keaton, “The Temptress” starring Greta Garbo, “The Son of the Sheik” starring Rudolph Valentino, and “For Heaven's Sake” starring Harold Lloyd are also becoming public property.

And under 2018 legislation by Congress, sound recordings from the earliest area of electronic audio will become available.

Copyright experts at Duke University estimate that some 400,000 sound recordings from before 1923 will become available for public use, including music from Ethel Waters, Mamie Smith, Enrico Caruso and Fanny Brice.

Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed or sampled without permission or cost.

The long U.S. copyright period adopted in recent decades has meant that many works that would now become available have long since been lost, because they were not profitable to maintain by the legal owners, but couldn't be used by others.

“The fact that works from 1926 are legally available does not mean they are actually available," Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, said in a post celebrating Saturday's “Public Domain Day.” “After 95 years, many of these works are already lost or literally disintegrating (as with old films and recordings), evidence of what long copyright terms do to the conservation of cultural artifacts.”

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Winnie-the-Pooh, an Ernest Hemingway Classic and a Massive Library of Sound Recordings Will Enter the Public Domain on January 1

When writer Benjamin Hoff published the Tao of Pooh in 1982, using A.A. Mine’s famous stories of adventurous stuffed animals to illustrate the principles of Taoism, he agreed to pay the Milne estate a third of hardcover and 40 percent of paperback profits. As of the start of 2022, any other writer wishing to reuse some of the original Pooh stories would have no need to reach that kind of deal. Like many other works first published in 1926, the original Winnie-the-Pooh enters the U.S. public domain on January 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
ksl.com

'Winnie The Pooh' and more: 22 notable creative pieces head to public domain in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — Winnie and all his friends, from Tigger to Piglet, are moving to a new home. New Year's Day marks the first day that thousands of classic pieces of art lose copyright or intellectual property rights as they enter a collective space known as the public domain. In the U.S., literature, music, movies and other creative pieces have 95 years before they end up in this collection of past art.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Joan Didion: Revered writer who chronicled American culture

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and 70s helped reportorial non-fiction acquire the status of an art form, has died aged 87.With an unwavering eye and a piercing intellect, Didion revealed an America gripped by moral decadence and self-deception, its citizens in thrall to false narratives that offered little explanation of how the world worked. Her trenchant, frequently contrarian opinions on subjects as varied as the films...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Smith
Person
Ethel Waters
Person
Rudolph Valentino
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Harold Lloyd
Person
Enrico Caruso
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Dorothy Parker
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Fanny Brice
The Verge

Winnie-the-Pooh and around 400,000 early sound recordings enter public domain

A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh, Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, and other books, movies, and compositions from 1926 enter into the public domain today in the US. The works are now “free for all to copy, share, and build upon,” according to Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, which tracks which copyrighted materials will become public each year.
MOVIES
Polygon

Winnie the Pooh, Franz Kafka, and more are coming to the public domain in 2022

There are many, many movies and TV shows coming out next year tied to various intellectual properties. These creations, from Batman to Boba Fett, are all protected in the United States under a variety of copyright laws rooted in the Constitution. But not everything is hammered down under the veil of intellectual property. Every year, new works enter the public domain, meaning that anyone can create works based on them, and this year’s crop stretches all the way to the Hundred Acre Wood.
MOVIES
The Guardian

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara review – is this the land of the free?

In the final section of Hanya Yanagihara’s tripartite novel, there is an episode that functions as a compressed emblem of the book’s intricately assembled themes and intensely anxious preoccupations. Having already been immersed in narratives set in the 19th and 20th centuries, the reader is now taken far into the 21st, an era in which pandemics sweep the globe in waves, each time altering the civic and political order. As a new virus threatens to take hold, a mother isolates her twin sons, survivors of an earlier sickness that has left them so immuno-compromised they can never again leave the house. After she herself succumbs, and they run out of food, they venture outside, and die.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Entertainment and arts figures we lost in 2021

As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2021. Here is a look back at some of those we said goodbye to. January. The year began with the deaths of three Hollywood veterans - All...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun Also Rises#Public Use#Sound Recordings#Copyrights#Poetry#Congress#Duke University
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
montereycountyweekly.com

On finding a writer who reflects your own thoughts.

Aga Popęda here with thoughts on bell hooks (1952-2021), a feminist icon who died on Wednesday at the age of 69. I remember when I was first acquainted with hooks’ work, as an undergrad, when I was looking for books that would reflect my own thoughts. I found Feminist Thought: A Comprehensive Introduction by Rosemarie Tong and read a Polish translation. There was a tiny subchapter on hooks. Even there, in a book full of women that were not afraid to be weird, hooks stood out as a radical. For example, what’s up with the lack of capital letters in her name? Is this typographical choice actually “de-emphasizing her individual identity,” or the opposite?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
vinepair.com

After Prohibition, Literature and Film Led the Way for Modern Cocktail Culture

Drinks have featured in films and literature for ages. In films, we watch a protagonist sipping on a drink either in sorrow or celebration; in literature, we read about those experiences and understand their utility in telling the story. And while drinking and pop culture go pretty much hand in hand these days, back in the 1920s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, these books and films would help to popularize cocktails and influence modern American cocktail culture.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Penelope Lively: ‘Beatrix Potter seemed so exotic, unlike my world of palm trees’

Beatrix Potter, of course. That wonderful, uncompromising prose: “The dinner was of eight courses; not much of anything, but truly elegant”, “the lettuces had been so soporific”, “the dignity and repose of the tea party”. I was in the house where I grew up, outside Cairo, in Egypt. I had never been to England, so Potter’s verdant backdrop of gardens and cottages, in those incomparable illustrations, was exotic and alluring, so unlike my own humdrum world of palm trees, donkeys and camels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
ABC News

ABC News

495K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy