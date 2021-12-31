ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Sheriff's...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
KARK 4 News

Body of missing 5-year-old found, suspect in custody

UPDATE 12/14/2021 11:25 a.m. – Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of five-year-old Kamarie Holland. The little girl went missing in Columbus in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13 and was found dead in an abandoned Phenix City home later late Monday night. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
abc17news.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9News

Kidnapped woman found dead in Douglas County; 3 arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Three people from Wyoming were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Aurora who was discovered dead more than a month later. Aurora police were tipped off by officers in Fort Collins in early November about the possible kidnapping of a 29-year-old woman in the city.
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
YourErie

Man killed in one-vehicle accident in Crawford County

A Hartstown, Pa. man is dead after an accident in Crawford County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the single-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday on Adamsville Road in East Fallowfield Township. The driver, identified as 40-year old John Mercier of Hartstown, lost control of his Ford F-250 truck on the icy roadway. He traveled off the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore last month that sent another man to the hospital, police said Thursday. Andrew Abiola is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the Nov. 25 shooting, Baltimore Police said. Police suspect the shooting resulted from a dispute involving Abiola and the 18-year-old victim, who was found shot multiple times inside a home on Glenwood Avenue. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition. Abiola remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy