ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dg1oB_0dZw1G4v00

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $14 for companies with 25 or fewer employees ; to $15, for companies with 26 or more employees)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC voter ID trial delayed as US Supreme Court examines case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal trial set for January on litigation challenging North Carolina’s voter photo identification law has been delayed. That’s to give time to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether legislative leaders should be permitted to help defend the law in court. The justices said last month it would consider that […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

(AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard […]
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
FOX8 News

NC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day

(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the largest number of new cases in one day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, which is 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of this year. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s new laws effective Jan. 1

You may have a list of resolutions for New Year’s Day, and the North Carolina General Assembly may be helping with that for some of you Legislators passed 18 new bills that have been signed into law and take effect on Jan. 1. Many of them are a lot of technicalities – regulatory issues – […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
FOX8 News

Hospitals having flashbacks to earlier stages of the pandemic

(WFXR) — Many health officials are saying the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is like nothing they’ve ever seen before. “We definitely are seeing those volumes with the uptick in COVID numbers,” said Dr. Giuliana Allega of Centra Health. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website, there are almost 2,000 patients currently hospitalized […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Road trip: Check out these highly-rated specialty museums in NC, many right down the road from you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

More students in Piedmont working to become truck drivers

(WGHP) — About a dozen students watched as instructors at a Greensboro driving school trained student drivers. “There’s…a need for truck drivers. The ports and everything…are just backed up like crazy,” said Angela Brown, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy. Class sizes are getting larger at 160 Driving Academy. They have seen a surge in students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy