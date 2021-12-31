ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

HPU women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIt5y_0dZw1FCC00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — College sports continue to cancel and adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High Point University has joined Duke, UNC , UNCG , Wake Forest and NC State in being forced to postpone or delay athletics.

The Big South Conference announced Friday morning that three women’s basketball games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 issues.

According to the release, the conference office is working on rescheduling.

High Point University’s Saturday match against Charleston Southern has been delayed. So has the match between Winthrop and Radford and Jan. 5’s game between USC Upstate and Winthrop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
High Point, NC
Health
High Point, NC
Sports
High Point, NC
College Basketball
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Basketball
FOX8 News

Road trip: Check out these highly-rated specialty museums in NC, many right down the road from you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Thunderstorms, winter weather will roll across Piedmont

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the Piedmont on Sunday morning. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph with temperatures in the upper 60s. The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well. Cold air will move into the Piedmont on […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Covid#Hpu#Wghp#Duke#Uncg#Nc State#High Point University#Charleston Southern#Usc Upstate#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

‘Just a shock’: Greensboro mother loses 20-year-old daughter to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle after vehicle pulled up to a free COVID testing site on Meadowview Road in Greensboro, Shannell Lucas could not stop thinking about her daughter, Modeste. The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID recently, and her health declined rapidly. “Her symptoms didn’t get any better. Her breathing was still being labored,” Shannell […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winter weather expected as Piedmont cools down this week

(WGHP) — The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well. Cold air will move into the Piedmont on Sunday night while a low-pressure system will move to our south. The low will bring rain back into the Piedmont. As the cold air overtakes the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

More students in Piedmont working to become truck drivers

(WGHP) — About a dozen students watched as instructors at a Greensboro driving school trained student drivers. “There’s…a need for truck drivers. The ports and everything…are just backed up like crazy,” said Angela Brown, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy. Class sizes are getting larger at 160 Driving Academy. They have seen a surge in students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy