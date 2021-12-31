HPU women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — College sports continue to cancel and adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High Point University has joined Duke, UNC , UNCG , Wake Forest and NC State in being forced to postpone or delay athletics.

The Big South Conference announced Friday morning that three women’s basketball games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 issues.

According to the release, the conference office is working on rescheduling.

High Point University’s Saturday match against Charleston Southern has been delayed. So has the match between Winthrop and Radford and Jan. 5’s game between USC Upstate and Winthrop.

