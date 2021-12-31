Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale

The driver remained on the scene to assist the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Multnomah County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Southwest 257th Avenue and 28th Street at 5:31 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, in Troutdale. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.

Deputies contacted the driver, who remained at the location after the collision.

Because the crash resulted in a death, the Vehicular Crimes Team responded to perform a crash investigation. Southwest 257th Avenue was closed between Southwest 25th Stark streets for an extended period of time while the crash was investigated.

No further information has been released.

