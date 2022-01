Congratulations to the 15 men selected as modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. This is honestly one of my favorite times of the year. I love the Hall of Fame. I love the debates about who should or should not get in. It really puts NFL history on display. Speaking of that, few have had as big an impact on NFL history as John Madden, who died on Tuesday at age 85. Madden (I don't even know what title to give him: Coach? Broadcaster? Gamer God?) was inducted into to the Hall of Fame in 2006 and gave one of the best speeches of all time. I'll never forget it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO