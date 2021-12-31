ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Keith Jeremy Edwards

By Crain Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a resident of Pine passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 at his home. He attended Mount Hermon school and was a former truck driver, which he enjoyed very much. Jeremy always liked to work in the yard and driving the tractor...

clarksvillenow.com

Jeremy D. Tucker

A Celebration of Life service for Jeremy David Tucker, age 40, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, January 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Jeremy was born on May 24, 1981 in Nashville, TN. He passed away on December 28, 2021.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Jeremy Edwards
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Roxanne Lynn Duhon

Roxanne Lynn Duhon, 67, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Dec. 24, 2021. Roxanne was born on May 27, 1954, to Troupe and Georgie Hayes in Westlake, La. She enjoyed being around her family and her grandchildren. Roxanne graduated from Westlake High School. Those left to cherish her memory are...
SULPHUR, LA
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
inkfreenews.com

Harriet Ruth Brown

Harriet Ruth Brown, 81, Winona Lake, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at her home. Born on March 5, 1940, in Marshall County, Harriet was the daughter of Claude and Ula Mae (Holderead) Davis. She was united in marriage to Harold Russell Brown on Feb. 4, 1956. He was the love of her life with whom she shared a wonderful life of happiness.
WINONA LAKE, IN
#Mount Hermon#Amber Wells
guttenbergpress.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
MONONA, IA
jacksoncountytimes.net

Anthony Cole

Anthony Cole, 32, of Lovedale died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WSJM

Dale Avery

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.
PAW PAW, MI
WSJM

Doris Petznick

Doris M. Petznick, 94, of Coloma passed away, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Caretel Inn of St. Joseph. A memorial service will take place at a later date and information will be updated here as it becomes available. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles. Posted On: Monday,...
COLOMA, MI
Journal Review

Brooks Aaron Dillon

Brooks Aaron Dillon, a son, boarn at 7:34 a.m. Dec. 2 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Tyler and Kirstin (Townsend) Dillon, Crawfordsville At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. He was welcomed home by a sibling, Milo James Dillon. Maternal grandparents are Aaron and...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
Ironton Tribune

Elaine Reed

Elaine L. (Anderson) Reed, 81, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.
IRONTON, OH
kmmo.com

FRANK SAPONE

Frank Joseph Sapone Sr., 93, of Slater, MO, and formerly of Norborne, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 271h 2021. A private graveside service will be hold for the immediate family on Wednesday January 5th. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements. Pleas remember to share your memories of Frank by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
NORBORNE, MO
Lake Charles American Press

Joyce Marie Broussard Schexnider

Joyce Marie Broussard Schexnider passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2021, just two days shy of the 10-year anniversary of her beloved husband’s passing and two days after his birthday. What a joyous, heavenly celebration it must have been!. Joyce was born June 19, 1933, to Edier and Lorna Landry...
HACKBERRY, LA
dailyjournal.net

Reverend Wilma Louise Allen

Reverend. Wilma L. (Harner) Allen, 97, passed away on December 26, 2021, at The Otterbein Franklin Community. Wilma was born on January 3, 1924, in Washington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Mae (McBride) Harner. She was a 1945 graduate of Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). God’s calling came early to Wilma. She began preaching at Oak Grove Church in Pennyville, Indiana and was assigned as their preacher in 1938 at the age of 14. She served there until leaving for college. While at Oak Grove, she met Birtle Allen. He followed her to Indiana Central College, and they married in 1945. As a full-time pastor for 48 years, Wilma served the Oak Grove United Brethren, Salem and Honey Creek Evangelical United Brethren, as well as the Morristown and Gwynnville United Methodist congregations. After her retirement, she served part-time at University Heights United Methodist Church.
FRANKLIN, IN

