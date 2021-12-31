Junction City Commission will reorganize Tuesday night
Junction City commissioners will elect a mayor and vice-mayor for the next year from among their...jcpost.com
Junction City commissioners will elect a mayor and vice-mayor for the next year from among their...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0