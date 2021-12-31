Junction City Commission will reorganize Tuesday night

Crews spent Saturday clearing area streets and roadways. In Junction City the Public Works Director, Ray Ibarra, said just after 11 a.m. that the City's crews began spreading salt about 7:30 a.m. and then the snow arrived. Later in the morning they were dealing with the snow. "Pushing snow, spreading the salt again. Be very careful right now. we're out there being able to clean the roads and get it cleaned for you. Just be real careful."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO