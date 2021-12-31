ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City Commission will reorganize Tuesday night

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago

Junction City commissioners will elect a mayor and vice-mayor for the next year from among their...

JC Post

Junction City Main Street will present Diversity and Equality

Junction City Main Street will present a Diversity & Equality Community Forum on Jan. 11 from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. It will feature Oscar winning, University of Kansas filmmaker and Junction City native Kevin Willmott, along with Christopher Harris, a researcher at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City. Ed O'Malley, Executive director of the Kansas Leadership Center will serve as facilitator.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Snow falls on Geary County

Crews spent Saturday clearing area streets and roadways. In Junction City the Public Works Director, Ray Ibarra, said just after 11 a.m. that the City's crews began spreading salt about 7:30 a.m. and then the snow arrived. Later in the morning they were dealing with the snow. "Pushing snow, spreading the salt again. Be very careful right now. we're out there being able to clean the roads and get it cleaned for you. Just be real careful."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

United Way community / campaign dinner is under consideration

Junction City - Geary County United Way officials are considering the possibility of doing a big community or campaign dinner in 2022. Executive Director Nichole Mader said they are still trying to get details worked out. "Obviously COVID plays a big part in that. Safety and community concerns are always first and foremost that we look at."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Health Department updates active COVID-19 case number

As of Wednesday there were 186 active Covid-19 cases reported by the Geary County Health Department. That was up 64 cases. Four people were hospitalized and the number of Delta variant cases had gone up 18 to a total of 176. No Omicron variant cases had been reported. Geary County...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Health Department releases latest COVID totals

Geary County health officials reported Tuesday there were 123 total active COVID-19 cases in the county, up 18 from Monday. Four people were hospitalized. During the pandemic there have been 158 Delta variant cases and 20 breakthrough cases. The Health Department numbers do not include any from Fort Riley.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

GCH officials are still talking with other providers

Conversations are continuing between Geary Community Hospital officials and other healthcare providers. Options have been under exploration in recent months to ensure GCH could maintain access to critical healthcare services in the community. This week, the Chair of the Hospital Board of Trustees, Theresa Bramlage, said they're discussing collaboration with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

