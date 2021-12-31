ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

By Panagiotis Argitis
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EST .

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing Friday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

Four days ago the governor’s office reported a total of 86,162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide from Christmas Eve and Christmas combined. New York had 76 deaths as a result of the virus yesterday.

Majority of coronavirus infections in the most recent surge have come in the form of omicron. The variant has been responsible for a record of new cases across the country and the northeast region.

Gov. Hochul: 1,000+ new COVID hospitalizations in New York since before holiday

Locally, the new increase in positive cases has driven an increase to 9.4% among Monroe County residents who have tested for the virus. According to county health officials the anticipated of positive cases in the area “will not be surprising if it rises above 2,000 cases per-day during next week,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said during a coronavirus briefing Thursday.

Although doctors agree that the variant’s ability to place someone in the hospital is lower compared to the delta variant, its contiguousness is more prevalent which can cause a strain to healthcare systems if positive cases increase in New York.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rolled out a recommendation Monday, advising those who have tested positive to isolate for five days instead of 10 — all in effort to protect businesses and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Monroe County has stuck to the state guidelines however, urging that the current state of quarantine period is the most comfortable. Bello said that the county would follow New York’s recommendation to allow essential workers to isolate for five days and not 10 with a high quality KN95 mask.

Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Monroe County to hold off on adopting CDC guidance for quarantine time

Yesterday, the governor’s office reported 74,207 cases were positive among 336,469 tests. The current seven-day average for percent positive is 16.2% across the state. Additionally the Finger Lakes region had 506 people hospitalized, 41.1% per 100,000 — the highest in New York State and above state average.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

