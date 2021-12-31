ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two officers injured, hospitalized after suspect engages in altercation: Newburgh Heights police

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Two Newburgh Heights police officers are in the hospital being treated for injuries after a suspect allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with them early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the department was called to assist the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department with a pedestrian who was seen walking on I-77 between Harvard and Grant Avenues, according to a statement from police.

A Newburgh Heights officer was the first to arrive on scene where he located the suspect and made an approach.

During the contact, police say the suspect allegedly charged the officer and engaged in a physical altercation.

After a second Newburgh Heights officer arrived, he Tased the suspect two times and also had to engage in the physical altercation, according to police.

Officers say, eventually the suspect was subdued and taken to Marymount Hospital for treatment.

The first officer sustained injuries and is currently at the hospital in good condition. The second officer is being treated at the hospital for a possible broken hand.

The suspect will be facing charges of assault on a peace officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

