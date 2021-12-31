ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

WEB EXTRA: Australia Rings In 2022

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's already 2022 in some parts of the...

miami.cbslocal.com

luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
JAPAN
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Stonehenge Sunrise

Crowds flocked to Stonehenge in England to watch the picturesque sunrise on Wednesday. They gathered on the day after the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, to mark the beginning of longer days again. The iconic landmark is known to be aligned with movements of the sun.
WORLD
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Albino Jaguarundi Found In Colombia

This albino jaguarundi cub is being nursed back to health after being found near a metropolitan area in Colombia. Veterinarians say the cub will go to a conservation park because it's "predisposed to certain health disorders" and can't camouflage itself, so the cub has a lower chance of survival in the wild.
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Santa Hands Out Gifts In Thailand

These Santas and festive elephants handed out gifts to schoolchildren in Thailand on Christmas Eve. The Santas and elephants handed out items like balloons, sanitizer, and face masks.
ASIA
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: NYE BALL TEST

The New Year's Eve Ball will help people in New York's Times Square count down to 2022. On Thursday (12/30), organizers tested the lights and sent the ball up the 130-foot pole atop One Times Square.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
completemusicupdate.com

Movie industry gets some new web-blocks in place in UK and Australia

How about we end the year with some good old fashioned web-blocking? You know, just like the baby Jesus would have wanted. Well, good news Jesus, courts in both the UK and Australia have issued some new web-blocking orders. Web-blocking, of course, has become a preferred anti-piracy tactic of the...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Mysterious floating tank reclaimed from sea

The Indonesian military has intercepted the mysterious sea tank seen roaming the country's waters. A mysterious tank-shaped object spotted on the open sea off Indonesia over a week ago has been finally intercepted by the country's navy and brought ashore. However, its discovery has prompted more questions than answers. The...
MILITARY
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE

