Minnesota Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Packers matchup

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 2 days ago

Well, it happened. Even before the year began, many criticized the decision of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for not being vaccinated. Skeptics said his vax status would likely lead to him eventually missing a game, if not more, hurting his team’s chances to make the playoffs. While there’s no evidence of that being true, Cousins will miss his first game of the year.

Now, ahead of his biggest matchup of the season, Cousins will have to watch from home, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Early Friday morning, it was announced that Cousins has been placed on the league’s COVID reserve list, which will cause him to miss Sunday night’s highly anticipated matchup with the Green Bay Packers .

To the credit of Cousins, he noticed he had symptoms and self-reported them , fully knowing the potential consequences. His test eventually came back positive for COVID-19, immediately ruling him out for Sunday Night Football .

Kellen Mond steps in as replacement for Kirk Cousins

Normally, Sean Mannion would be the backup quarterback, but he tested positive last Sunday. In response, the team brought in a familiar face in Kyle Sloter to add to the QB room. Sloter is expected to act as the backup against the Packers.

While temperatures at Lambeau Field are expected to be in the single digits, now Cousins won’t have to worry about staying warm on Sunday. However, if backup quarterback Kellen Mond is able to perform well enough, the seat Cousins enjoys in Minnesota as their starting quarterback could begin to get warm.

Mond, who was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to play in the regular season. After a highly-productive college career with the Texas A&M Aggies, Mond will finally get his first chance in the pros. Sunday’s game starts at 8:20 PM ET and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Minnesota Vikings need to keep Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, and Rick Spielman to contend in 2022

Update: Sean Mannion will start, not Mond

