ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why LEGO Could Be a Better Investment than Gold

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3fgl_0dZvzCaT00

A new study from a Russian university finds that LEGO sets can be a lucrative investment, rising in value by 11 percent every year, a faster and better rate of return than gold, stocks, bonds, and wine. Victoria Dobrynskaya, associate professor of finance at Higher School of Economics University and author of the research, joined Cheddar to discuss the findings. "In general, most sets tend to appreciate after they're retired, after you cannot find them in LEGO stores," she said. "They tend to appreciate on the secondary market after a couple of years.

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Crypto Investor on Purchasing His $2 Million Bugatti in Dubai With Ether

Carl "The Moon" Runefelt, a Bitcoin investment expert, recently made a hefty purchase of a $2 million Bugatti sports car at a Dubai dealership. The Swedish crypto evangelist joined Cheddar to talk about how he made the big acquisition of a luxury item he had long had his eye on and why he chose the dealership, The Car Vault, to make the unprecedented transaction. "They accepted crypto directly, and that was important to me," he said. "I am not going to go to any car dealership that don't accept crypto, and that's kind of a principle I have today."
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Roundhill Investments Launches Meme Stock ETF

There's a new ETF designed to offer investors exposure to 'meme stocks.' Roundhill Investments launched it earlier this month and says the ETF is the first that is explicitly designed to track the performance of meme stocks. Roundhill Investments Vice President of Research Mario Stefanidis joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Stock#Russian
Motley Fool

2 Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Vertex Pharmaceuticals still dominates its niche and boasts several exciting pipeline candidates. Novavax is expecting a raft of regulatory approvals for its COVID-19 vaccine and its flu vaccine isn't far behind. It's difficult to make a list of "great stocks to buy" that would satisfy everyone. Investors have different needs,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

This Could Be Your Biggest Crypto Mistake in 2022

Many people plan to buy cryptocurrency in the new year. If you're going to go that route, it's important to take a cautious approach. If you're thinking of buying cryptocurrency in the new year, you're probably in good company. A lot of investors have enjoyed success with cryptocurrency over the past year, and it's natural to want a piece of that action.
MARKETS
WBEZ

Those Legos under the tree might be worth more than gold one day

If you’re looking for a good investment to close out the year, you might not have to look any further than under your Christmas tree, especially if you’ve got a Lego set there. Researchers from the Higher School of Economics in Moscow found that select unopened Lego sets...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Indian Fintech Firm Paytm Explains Why Investors Should Go for Digital Gold Investments

Paytm writes in a blog post that gold is a “sought-after asset, the world over.”. The Fintech firm gives the example of an Olympian seeking out that “glistening gold medal.” Paytm adds that this elusive gold medal is “more than just a piece of metal – it actually is a golden ticket to achieve so much more – from its prestige value; means to global recognition for the athlete; to its ability to throw up a world of monetizable opportunities.”
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Retail Investor Wins Big Off Meme Stock Frenzy

The great meme stock frenzy of 2021 turned ordinary retail investors into big winners overnight. One of those traders, Jon Murray, is a graphic design artist who made $15,000 off his original investments in GameStop and AMC. He joined Cheddar to talk about how he first got started in investing and why he decided to put money into meme stocks.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Large-cap tech stocks have built a long-term track record of outperforming the broad market. Exchange-traded funds are an easy, tax-friendly way of plugging into broad trends without limiting your potential gains. It's not easy to determine which stocks will be the next monster winners like Amazon or Tesla, necessitating smart...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

1K+
Followers
987
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy