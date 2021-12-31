ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Mayor tested positive for COVID-19

By Mike Coutee
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Lucas said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing few symptoms.

Lucas said in a statement that he regularly tests for COVID because of his role in interacting with others in public.

“Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly tested for COVID-19 due to my frequent interaction with the public,” Lucas said. “I am fully vaccinated and have received my booster dose, and because of that, I am experiencing few symptoms.”

“I thank all of our healthcare workers who continue their work to serve our community. Let’s help them—and each other—by encouraging all in our lives who are not yet vaccinated or boosted to make it a priority today and to use caution as we ring in the New Year.”

