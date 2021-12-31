Harry’s Building Materials to reopen in Rusk

Harry’s Building Materials announced, via social media, its new store in Rusk would open Monday, Jan. 3. The new store, located at 361 W. 6th St., is on the site of the former building that was flooded by heavy rains in May 2019.

Robby Tosh acknowledged his excitement at being back in Rusk as it is the home site for Harry’s Building Materials, originally established in 1955.

A sneak peak at the inside of Harry’s Building Materials in Rusk is available in a video clip posted to the store’s Facebook page.

Store hours include 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday.

Harry’s advertises new inventory arriving daily and plenty of parking at its Rusk location.

Three other locations are in operation at 1054 N. Jackson, in Jacksonville; 301 W. Duval, in Troup; and 7008 North St., in Nacogdoches.

The Rusk city council approved designation of a reinvestment zone and a tax abatement agreement with Harry’s Building Materials during regular session Nov. 12, 2020.

A grand opening is being planned and those interested should watch for details on the store’s Facebook page, Harry’s Building Materials, Inc.