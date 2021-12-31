ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID cases surge, these Massachusetts communities have the highest infection rates; Search your city or town

By Noah R. Bombard
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cases of COVID-19 swelled to the highest point yet of the pandemic Thursday with most pandemic watchers expecting the surge to continue at least into the first week of the New Year. Last year, while widespread shutdowns, masking and gathering limits were in place, new cases peaked on Jan....

MassLive.com

COVID hospitalizations pass 200-mark at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts have passed the 200-mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 212 coronavirus patients at Baystate Health facilities, 29 of whom are in the critical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Boston opening more COVID testing sites this January

Boston plans to open three additional testing sites by mid-January as demand for COVID-19 tests soars following the holiday season, officials said during a Thursday press conference at City Hall. With cases rising rapidly as a result of the omicron variant, long lines at testing centers across the state and...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield exhausts supply of all free at-home COVID tests, will not offer them to residents next week, city officials say

Springfield announced it received about 170,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits earlier this month. About 10 days later, city officials said Springfield has completely exhausted its supply to residents. According to the mayor’s office and the Division of Health and Human Services, Springfield no long has any at-home testing kits for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield school staffing shortages may lead to COVID closings (Letters)

Westfield’s school superintendent sent the following letter to parents of schoolchildren:. Regrettably, the number of COVID-19 cases in Westfield are continuing to rise, with [the week before Christmas] alone registering 316 new positive cases. This is the highest number of weekly cases in our city since the pandemic began. As I have mentioned previously, our district has been short-staffed since the start of the 2021-22 school year, and staff and administrative absences continue to rise. The increase in COVID cases makes it more likely that we will struggle to staff all our schools every day over the next several weeks. As a result, a school may need to use an emergency closure day if we do not have enough staff to keep all students safe and well supervised. I also want to make you aware that we may also see a disruption in bus transportation due to a shortage of drivers.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield will reinstate mask mandates in the new year

MGM Springfield will continue with New Year celebrations regardless of the uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state but will recommend guests wear masks while indoors. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests, employees and our community,” said Beth Ward, spokesperson for MGM Springfield. “We continually evaluate and update our policies based on the latest information and guidance from city, state and federal health officials. New Year’s Eve celebrations at MGM Springfield are expected to move forward as planned.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

COVID hospitalizations in Greater Springfield reach pandemic high

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a pandemic-era high Thursday at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts — prompting a warning to New Year’s Eve revelers. The Springfield-based health provider reported 183 hospitalizations, eclipsing by three the number of daily hospitalizations recorded on April 10, 2020. Of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Insane lines and long waits: COVID tests in high demand but vulnerable residents in Springfield, Worcester may have other free options

UPDATE: As of Thursday, Springfield officials said the city exhausted all of its COVID test kits. The story has been updated to reflect this. Staff began arriving at 7 a.m. at the Mercantile Center in Worcester on Thursday morning for the latest free COVID-19 testing through UMass Memorial Health. While testing was set to begin at 8:30 a.m., about 150 people were already waiting, one employee said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

No free COVID at-home test kits for Agawam residents

AGAWAM — Agawam does not meet the state’s income guidelines to receive at-home COVID-19 testing kits, according to Agawam health agent Michael Theroux. Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this month the state would distribute testing kits to communities with the “highest percentage of families below the poverty level.” Those included Springfield, which said Thursday it had exhausted its supply of 170,000 test kits.
MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department to receive $250K as part of $4M statewide for body-worn cameras; See what other communities will get

The Worcester Police Department will receive $250,000 as part of $4 million in grants to deploy thousands of body-warn cameras statewide. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Thursday announced that more than $4 million would be distributed across 64 cities and towns this year — the first in a five-year, $20 million capital grant program that will see about 9,000 cameras issued to officers. About 10% of Massachusetts’ police departments already have a body-worn camera program, but the Baker-Polito administration says that 75% of departments in cities and towns have expressed interest in starting a program, based on a Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association poll.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

