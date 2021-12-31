ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lineup For Tonight’s Last AEW Rampage of 2021: TNT Title On The Line

By Joseph Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling will present the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with...

Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Brock Lesnar wasn’t even announced for the WWE Championship match until the last minute, but now he’s the new WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the match when his Universal title match was cancelled following Roman Reigns’ testing positive for COVID-19. The match didn’t go very long, as all of the wrestlers traded big move after big move after big move. But eventually, Big E laid out Bobby Lashley with the Big Ending, only to immediately get hit with the F5 from Lesnar and pinned.
Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
Drew McIntyre Addresses Incident With Jeff Hardy at WWE Event

– DAZN recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Day 1. During the interview, McIntyre addressed the incident that took place at WWE live event earlier this month in Edinburg, Texas involving Jeff Hardy. Hardy was teaming with McIntyre and Xavier Woods during the match. However, Hardy appeared to be off and then later left the match through the crowd.
WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
Thunder Rosa Says She Needs Backup In AEW

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her AEW return by helping Jade Cargill win a match against Thunder Rosa. The two attacked Rosa after the match before Ruby Soho made the save. In spite of this, Thunder Rosa still believes she needs some backup in the company.
WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below. Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations...
DDP on the Work He and His Business Partner Do Behind the Scenes for AEW

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently joined the Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman podcast, and he talked about the work and his business partner, Steve Yu, still do behind the scenes with AEW with some video production work. DDP stated the following (via Fightful):. “I...
AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 12/17

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 571,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 13.52% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 503,000 viewers. Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 27.77% from...
AEW Rampage ratings up, finishes seventh on cable

Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage averaged 571,000 viewers on TNT, up 13.5 percent from the previous week. It's the best audience for the show since November 5. In the 18-49 demo, Rampage drew a 0.23 rating, up 27.8 percent from the previous week. It ranked seventh on the cable charts for the night and is Rampage's highest rating in the demo since October 29.
