Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency, recently dropped to $42,000 in an unexpected drop that also impacted major altcoins and cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin recently reached an all-time high of $69,000, and enthusiasts were already calling for the next leg up for bitcoin to reach new heights. BigONE has decided to investigate the reasons for the latest Bitcoin price crash, to understand its longer-term prospects, as well as scope out alternative crypto investment opportunities to enable you to update your trading strategy for 2022.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO